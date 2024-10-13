IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its position in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of IDACORP by 12.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in IDACORP by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter worth $116,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDACORP during the second quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of IDACORP by 97.1% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,655 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 7,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $101.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.32 and a 200-day moving average of $97.05. IDACORP, Inc. has a one year low of $86.43 and a one year high of $105.24.

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $451.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.56 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 15.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

Several research firms have commented on IDA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on IDACORP from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on IDACORP in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDACORP from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.57.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

