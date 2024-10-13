Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Stake Cut by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,104 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,138 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IMO. Syon Capital LLC boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 14,070 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,761 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 197,264 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,292,000 after buying an additional 19,731 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $5,124,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $78.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.40. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $79.29. The stock has a market cap of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.44.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.4336 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 25.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Imperial Oil

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.