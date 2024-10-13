ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ING Groep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $17.41 on Friday. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $12.44 and a 1 year high of $18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.42.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.8143 per share. This is a positive change from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.68%.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

