InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV) Coverage Initiated at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $5.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.16. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $804.23 million, a PE ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.39.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. InnovAge had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $199.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Analysts expect that InnovAge will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other InnovAge news, insider Nicole Damato sold 4,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $26,013.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,730.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,842,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 13,193 shares during the period. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after acquiring an additional 62,141 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InnovAge in the 2nd quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of InnovAge by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of InnovAge by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

