Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells $740,532.52 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $740,532.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,363.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99.

On Thursday, September 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 880 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $59,919.20.

On Thursday, July 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 10,332 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $586,960.92.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZM opened at $70.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of -0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 1,257.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Zoom Video Communications to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.05.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

