Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 328 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth $200,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $214.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.16. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $139.34 and a one year high of $228.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NSIT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jennifer M. Vasin sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.03, for a total transaction of $152,256.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,124,923.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.