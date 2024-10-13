Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 83.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $74.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.80. Insmed Incorporated has a 52 week low of $21.92 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $90.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.95 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.78) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total transaction of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Insmed news, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,559.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,157,150. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock worth $5,765,446 in the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Insmed from $74.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Insmed from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.73.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

