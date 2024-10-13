Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Position Increased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 41.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 649 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 191 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Installed Building Products were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at about $96,248,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 1,328.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 197,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,107,000 after purchasing an additional 183,696 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 395.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,446,000 after purchasing an additional 114,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 2,912.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,488,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth approximately $17,806,000. 99.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IBP stock opened at $238.67 on Friday. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.01 and a 12 month high of $281.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $225.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.93.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.93% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $743.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $201.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $274.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.40.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

