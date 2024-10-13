Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Insider Sells $901,800.00 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) insider Thad Jampol sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $901,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 772,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,828,057.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thad Jampol also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 19th, Thad Jampol sold 31,666 shares of Intapp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $1,554,483.94.

Intapp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTA opened at $47.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.75. Intapp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.36 and a fifty-two week high of $51.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $114.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Monday, July 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Intapp in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intapp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Institutional Trading of Intapp

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Intapp by 634.0% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Articles

