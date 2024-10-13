Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,974 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 60,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 60,052 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.77.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $38,248.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,698.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.21. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.68 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

