International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get International Paper alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the second quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in International Paper by 1,094.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at International Paper

In related news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,296.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,433,296.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $29,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,050.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,440 shares of company stock worth $931,502 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.70 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

View Our Latest Analysis on International Paper

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $48.19 on Friday. International Paper has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $50.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.