Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,950 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Invesco alerts:

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in Invesco by 42.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco by 48.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 208,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 68,221 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 804.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 13,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 66,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IVZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.25 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.42.

Invesco Price Performance

IVZ opened at $17.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. Invesco Ltd. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Invesco had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.