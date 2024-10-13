Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors bought 135,380 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 82,139 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Melius started coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 10.8 %

UBER opened at $86.34 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $87.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

