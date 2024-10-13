Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors purchased 52,321 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 14% compared to the average volume of 45,847 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CORZ shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.27.

Core Scientific Stock Up 10.4 %

CORZ opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.93. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $13.29.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,061.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jarrod M. Patten purchased 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 285,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,766,156.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Barings LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $36,515,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $106,266,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $21,973,000. Kensico Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $18,513,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,239,000.

Core Scientific Company Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

