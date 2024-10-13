Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.2% during the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 9.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Terra Nova Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% during the second quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 32,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

IRM stock opened at $120.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.28, a PEG ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.36 and a twelve month high of $120.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.31.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.59). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 595.44% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 366.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total value of $1,863,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,697,484. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, Director Wendy J. Murdock sold 8,500 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $989,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,799.02. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.36, for a total transaction of $1,863,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,697,484. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,003 shares of company stock worth $3,761,505 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

