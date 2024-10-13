iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 282,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,376,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 325,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 178,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $207.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

