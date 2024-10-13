iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,433,000 after acquiring an additional 132,900 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $8,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 69,377 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,433,000 after purchasing an additional 56,166 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS VLUE opened at $110.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $89.40. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.76.

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

