Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) Shares Sold by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd trimmed its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 437 shares during the quarter. Perpetual Ltd’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 37.5% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JLL opened at $264.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $119.46 and a 52 week high of $273.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.75. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.55 and a beta of 1.37.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

