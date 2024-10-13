JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) to Overweight

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $525.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.92% from the company’s previous close.

Get Ferrari alerts:

RACE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays raised shares of Ferrari from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ferrari from $448.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ferrari from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ferrari

Ferrari Stock Performance

Shares of RACE opened at $469.08 on Friday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $296.34 and a 52-week high of $498.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 4.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 45.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 8.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RACE. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferrari by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,488,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,991,000 after buying an additional 46,938 shares during the last quarter. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ferrari by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,275,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter.

About Ferrari

(Get Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.