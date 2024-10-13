JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 170.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JPEF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 24.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 941,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,731,000 after acquiring an additional 186,867 shares during the last quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,978,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 360.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 177,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after purchasing an additional 138,982 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 102.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 355,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,305,000 after buying an additional 78,971 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPEF opened at $66.72 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52-week low of $45.27 and a 52-week high of $66.77. The firm has a market cap of $886.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.84 and its 200-day moving average is $61.70.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

