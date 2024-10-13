JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Free Report) by 324.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 15,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,019,000.

NYSEARCA:JPMB opened at $39.79 on Friday. JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $40.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.25.

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

