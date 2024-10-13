Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,994 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,894,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 826,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 760,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 16,148 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 271,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,907,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 358.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 250,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,046,000 after acquiring an additional 196,045 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $53.67 and a 12 month high of $102.42.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.29). Kaiser Aluminum had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 1.37%. The company had revenue of $773.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Kaiser Aluminum’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Keith Harvey purchased 2,588 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,871.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,166.50. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. It offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

