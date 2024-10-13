Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,804 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

HubSpot stock opened at $559.40 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.09, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.35 and its 200 day moving average is $557.35.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBSGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

