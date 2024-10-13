Kathryn Bueker Sells 1,804 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $992,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at $22,692,450. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 2nd, Kathryn Bueker sold 1,136 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.84, for a total transaction of $597,354.24.

HubSpot Stock Up 1.1 %

HubSpot stock opened at $559.40 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $407.23 and a twelve month high of $693.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.09, a PEG ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $504.35 and its 200 day moving average is $557.35.

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,874,322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,088,119,000 after acquiring an additional 626,977 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,577,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $988,406,000 after purchasing an additional 604,554 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 92,828.2% in the 4th quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 487,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $283,230,000 after purchasing an additional 487,348 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 10.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,933,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,535,000 after purchasing an additional 176,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 516.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 163,291 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,307,000 after purchasing an additional 136,793 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.83.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

