Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:KDP opened at $36.38 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a positive change from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.