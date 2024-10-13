KeyCorp Begins Coverage on HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)

Research analysts at KeyCorp began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.39% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $22.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $25.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $28.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HCA. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.65.

Shares of HCA opened at $394.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $387.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.49. The stock has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $215.96 and a 52 week high of $409.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,912.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,202 shares of company stock worth $6,407,273. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 37.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,342,000 after acquiring an additional 13,015 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 547.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $4,853,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $926,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

