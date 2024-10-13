Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Shares Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Kyndryl by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the first quarter worth about $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:KD opened at $24.79 on Friday. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.87 and a fifty-two week high of $28.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.63.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.