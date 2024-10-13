La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,550.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. 99.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LZB opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.28. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $27.92 and a 1 year high of $45.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $495.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jennifer Lynn Mccurry sold 4,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $182,342.34. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,779.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 3,890 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $159,062.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,881.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

