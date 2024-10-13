Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lancaster Colony during the second quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 115.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Lancaster Colony from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Lancaster Colony from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lancaster Colony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.75.

Insider Activity at Lancaster Colony

In other Lancaster Colony news, Director Elliot K. Fullen bought 3,000 shares of Lancaster Colony stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.00 per share, for a total transaction of $507,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,362. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lancaster Colony Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.28 on Friday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $215.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.06). Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $452.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.70 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Lancaster Colony Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is presently 74.69%.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

