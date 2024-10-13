Lansing Street Advisors Buys 666 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lansing Street Advisors grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,288 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $188.82 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 2,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $427,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,171,900. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,355 shares of company stock worth $9,877,423. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.00.

View Our Latest Report on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.