Leanne Flewitt Sells 9,975 Shares of The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC) Stock

The North West Company Inc. (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leanne Flewitt sold 9,975 shares of North West stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.09, for a total value of C$519,597.75.

Get North West alerts:

North West Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of North West stock opened at C$52.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64. The North West Company Inc. has a 1-year low of C$34.77 and a 1-year high of C$52.84.

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$646.49 million for the quarter. North West had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The North West Company Inc. will post 3.4924863 EPS for the current year.

North West Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. North West’s payout ratio is presently 58.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North West from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on North West from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on North West from C$44.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on North West

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company operates Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh food products, apparel, and health products and services; and Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat food products, and fuel and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.