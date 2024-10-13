Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Acquires 36,000 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 72.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $21.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $122.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.76 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.77% and a net margin of 15.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $3,052,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,124 shares in the company, valued at $13,738,773.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David S. Tierney sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $301,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 348,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,012,367.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,058 shares of company stock worth $4,018,188 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

