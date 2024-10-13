Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys 3,500 Shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $801,346,000 after acquiring an additional 76,460 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,091,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $159,235,000 after purchasing an additional 142,944 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Crocs by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 901,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $131,634,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crocs by 12.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 790,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,322,000 after purchasing an additional 89,610 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Crocs by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,952,000 after purchasing an additional 245,240 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Price Performance

CROX stock opened at $139.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200-day moving average is $138.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.99. Crocs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $165.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Crocs news, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John B. Replogle purchased 1,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $123.96 per share, with a total value of $247,424.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,653.44. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas J. Treff sold 10,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.38, for a total value of $1,402,433.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,756,404.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Crocs from $149.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CROX

About Crocs

(Free Report)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.