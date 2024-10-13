Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Has $2.16 Million Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 162.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 61.1% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 720.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after buying an additional 20,896 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penske Automotive Group

In other news, Director John Barr sold 716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.71, for a total transaction of $122,228.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.40.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $155.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.95 and a 1 year high of $179.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.59 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

