Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 17,700 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $2,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the first quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 546.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Graphic Packaging by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPK opened at $29.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.83. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $20.07 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 30.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 5th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Graphic Packaging

Insider Buying and Selling at Graphic Packaging

In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 49,183 shares of Graphic Packaging stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $1,372,697.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,909,576 shares in the company, valued at $53,296,266.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Doss sold 86,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $2,422,790.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,123,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,555,816.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Graphic Packaging

(Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.