Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases 1,800 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 74.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2,073.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,125,000 after acquiring an additional 268,685 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies in the second quarter valued at about $65,041,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,490,000 after buying an additional 139,054 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $31,218,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP grew its stake in Carlisle Companies by 451.9% in the 2nd quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 80,118 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,465,000 after buying an additional 65,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CSL. StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $468.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total transaction of $255,336.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,037.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $470.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $420.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $411.41. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $471.49.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

