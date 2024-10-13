Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Purchases New Stake in Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,161,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owned 0.06% of Green Brick Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 7.2% during the third quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $679,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Finally, Invst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 10,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.80. Green Brick Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $84.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.92. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $560.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.51 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GRBK shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

