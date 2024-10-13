Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Raises Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB opened at $134.40 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market capitalization of $86.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.62 and a 200 day moving average of $140.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $130.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Airbnb from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.55.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 1,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total value of $145,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,992.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 563,496 shares of company stock worth $74,262,814. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

