LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 54.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of LKQ by 29.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,211 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of LKQ in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

LKQ stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.28. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $35.57 and a 12 month high of $53.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

In other news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.70 per share, with a total value of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 207,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew C. Clarke acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

