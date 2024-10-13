LongView Wealth Management Sells 531 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

LongView Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 531 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 42.0% in the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 286,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 50,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $94.23 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.28 and a 12-month high of $96.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.3177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

