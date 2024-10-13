LongView Wealth Management Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LongView Wealth Management lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Coast Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 114,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,820,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 59,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.02. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

