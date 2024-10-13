Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2024

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCIDFree Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LCID. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lucid Group by 925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Eric Bach sold 89,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total transaction of $282,471.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,028,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,368,761.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at $3.40 on Friday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.29 and a 12-month high of $5.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $200.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.30 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 390.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.



Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

