LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COCO. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vita Coco in the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vita Coco during the second quarter worth approximately $9,859,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Vita Coco by 29.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 5.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Vita Coco in the second quarter worth approximately $661,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Vita Coco from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Vita Coco from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Vita Coco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COCO opened at $28.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.62. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.41 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.08 million. Vita Coco had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vita Coco

In other news, COO Jonathan Burth sold 2,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $67,342.44. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 124,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,396.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Vita Coco

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

