LVW Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 8,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $199.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $193.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.98. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $199.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

