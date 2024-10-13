LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 87.5% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,944,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC opened at $80.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $59.13 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The stock has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.77.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MKC shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile



McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

See Also

