LVW Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,047 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Calix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 875,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,259,000 after acquiring an additional 76,546 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Calix by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,755,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,698,000 after buying an additional 166,695 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Calix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,422,915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $280,617,000 after buying an additional 58,069 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Calix by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 55,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Calix by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carl Russo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,723,381 shares in the company, valued at $139,850,190.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX opened at $38.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 637.00 and a beta of 1.74. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $45.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.66.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Calix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $198.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Calix in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Calix from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Calix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Calix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

