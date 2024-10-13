LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont
In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Newmont
Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.
Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Newmont Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.
Newmont Profile
Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.
