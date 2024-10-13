LVW Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Newmont by 2.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after buying an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,071,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $337,909,000 after acquiring an additional 109,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Newmont by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,912,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $289,445,000 after acquiring an additional 545,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,907,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,872,000 after acquiring an additional 313,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,928,780.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $1,049,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,293,378.43. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $3,434,640. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Newmont from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Cibc World Mkts raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Newmont Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.62. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.50.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. Newmont’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

