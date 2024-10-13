LVW Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,463 Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the 2nd quarter worth about $217,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sweetgreen in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sweetgreen

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,712,398.24. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $597,061.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,930,228 shares in the company, valued at $67,712,398.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Wouleta Ayele sold 2,831 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total value of $102,793.61. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 144,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,205.19. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,061 shares of company stock worth $15,071,720. 21.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday, September 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Sweetgreen Stock Performance

Sweetgreen stock opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.73 and a beta of 2.33. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Sweetgreen Company Profile

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

