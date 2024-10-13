LVW Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $239.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.28. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $239.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

