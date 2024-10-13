LVW Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,426 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,112,278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $723,507,000 after purchasing an additional 51,322 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 23.6% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,214,521 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,992,000 after acquiring an additional 614,521 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,547,243 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,930,000 after acquiring an additional 323,111 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,559,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Fluor by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,052,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,819,000 after purchasing an additional 18,535 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of Fluor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 11,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $584,435.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,107,972.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Fluor from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

NYSE FLR opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Fluor Co. has a 52 week low of $32.31 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

