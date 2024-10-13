LVW Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 143.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,588 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, EVP Deeanne King sold 15,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $2,933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,761,720. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $308,112.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,824,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $357,627,872. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,492 shares of company stock worth $60,161,906. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $213.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $136.85 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The company has a market cap of $249.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.36.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

